Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Truist Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

