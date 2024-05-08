Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Truist Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.
Truist Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
