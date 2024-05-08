UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 1.2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 1,466,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,384,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,496 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in UiPath by 96.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,851 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $253,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UiPath by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 124,919 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

