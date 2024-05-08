UMA (UMA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $196.28 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00005455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $269.92 million and $196.28 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,938,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,266,855 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

