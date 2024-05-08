Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,298 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Flower City Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. 1,511,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,827. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

