Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.71

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 1722697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
