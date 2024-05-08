Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.71

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 1722697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 362.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 991,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.