Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. 1,347,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,011. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

