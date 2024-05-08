Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.02 million and $11,956.45 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,641.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.00738362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00133941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00216045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00102134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,332,460 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

