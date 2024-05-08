Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Up 18.6%

Shares of Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) shot up 18.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 147,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 36,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Vital Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$27.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.