Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. 190,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,149. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

