Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. 24,468,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $108.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

