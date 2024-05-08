WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305,707 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of WNS worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WNS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,362,000 after buying an additional 177,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 9.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 337,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 590,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $80.27.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

