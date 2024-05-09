500 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $123.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

