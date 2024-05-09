895 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 2.1 %

MCK stock traded up $11.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $555.12. 969,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,168. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.01. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.