AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,261. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Earnings History for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

