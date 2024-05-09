ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.46

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 140602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 897,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 702,546 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.3% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after buying an additional 592,735 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

