Advantage Trust Co Acquires New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 1,959,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.