Advantage Trust Co Acquires New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Insider Activity

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.04.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

