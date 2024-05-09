Advantage Trust Co Invests $32,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,630,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

