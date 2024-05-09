Advantage Trust Co Makes New $78,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,692,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,291,357. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

