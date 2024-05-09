Advantage Trust Co Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 117.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $142.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

