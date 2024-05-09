Advantage Trust Co Takes $27,000 Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 282.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,670. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.