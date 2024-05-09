Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.69

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$92.69 and last traded at C$92.26, with a volume of 604295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$81.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 197.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,892,360. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

