Aion (AION) Trading 17.5% Higher This Week

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $15.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00092590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014674 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000086 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,452.97 or 0.77873222 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

