Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $26,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Loews by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loews by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 131,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Loews by 316.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 440,693 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of L stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 680,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

