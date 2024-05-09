Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $35.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,286.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,232. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $739.61 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,166.87.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

