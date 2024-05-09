Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 61.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in LGI Homes by 154.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,351,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 153,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

