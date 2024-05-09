Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of DWX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 304,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

