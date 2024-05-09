Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,514,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. 1,286,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.