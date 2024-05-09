Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.90

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.90 and last traded at $97.19, with a volume of 44638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

