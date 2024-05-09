Ascential Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 17th (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 17th. The 10-17 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 17th.
Shares of AIAPF remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Ascential has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $3.95.
