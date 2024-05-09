Ascential Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 17th (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 17th. The 10-17 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 17th.

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of AIAPF remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Ascential has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $3.95.

Get Ascential alerts:

About Ascential

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.