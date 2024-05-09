Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28 to $1.52 EPS.

Astrana Health Stock Up 2.5 %

ASTH stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 147,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,306. Astrana Health has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

