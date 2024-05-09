Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 714,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 126,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.