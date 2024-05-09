Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $1,240.15 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,964.43 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,240.15 billion and $25.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.76 or 0.00722256 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00065517 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00103364 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,696,115 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
