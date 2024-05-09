Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00054892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00037171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

