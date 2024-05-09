Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BKH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 475,768 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 16.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

