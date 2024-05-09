Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $24.16. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 199,759 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

