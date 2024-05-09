Bobcoin (BOBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $75.60

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $75.60 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

