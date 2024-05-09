Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.42

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.42 and last traded at C$73.66, with a volume of 62201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

