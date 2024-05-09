Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.42

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.42 and last traded at C$73.66, with a volume of 62201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.56.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 1.1 %
Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.