Breed s Hill Capital LLC Invests $390,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $626.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.61. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

