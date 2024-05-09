Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1,428.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,275 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 4.6% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 611,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,825. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.