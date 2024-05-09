Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 259,330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 257,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

CRS stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,130. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $106.71.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

