Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,398,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.58. 1,737,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

