Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 11,254,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,483,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

