Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 4,799,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,662,873 shares.The stock last traded at $75.81 and had previously closed at $78.33.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

