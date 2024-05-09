CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,192. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.