Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 686,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,520. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

