CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 6.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $89.23 and last traded at $89.23. 55,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 536,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.48.

The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.