ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Hits $0.0289

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $146.11 million and approximately $180.71 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)?ConstitutionDAO was a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created in November 2021 with the goal of purchasing an original copy of the United States Constitution. It was formed by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors who were motivated by the idea of using blockchain technology to facilitate the collective ownership and management of rare assets. ConstitutionDAO conducted a fundraising campaign in Ether cryptocurrency, raising $47 million. However, it was unsuccessful in its bid to purchase the Constitution at a Sotheby’s auction, ultimately losing to a higher bid of $43.2 million. Following this, ConstitutionDAO was disbanded​​​​.

## What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) used for?

The primary use of ConstitutionDAO was to pool resources for the collective purchase and management of rare assets, specifically an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. Participants in the project purchased $PEOPLE tokens, the native token of ConstitutionDAO, which granted them voting rights and a fractional ownership in the asset the DAO aimed to acquire. The governance structure of ConstitutionDAO was community-driven, allowing token holders to propose and vote on decisions regarding the management of the assets held by the DAO. This decision-making process was based on a liquid democracy model, designed to enhance participation and efficiency in governance​​.

## Who created ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)?

ConstitutionDAO was initiated by Trent Griffin, a well-known cryptocurrency investor, and was subsequently developed by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. The idea quickly gained traction within the cryptocurrency community, leading to the formation of the DAO and its first fundraising round in November 2021. The collective effort aimed to leverage blockchain technology for transparent and decentralized ownership of historically significant assets​​.”

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

