CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Cut by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $40,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 937,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 330,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after buying an additional 176,229 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. 1,121,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

