Creditcoin One Day Volume Hits $26.02 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $240.81 million and $26.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002242 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

